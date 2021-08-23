Lancaster County Drug Task Force finds fentanyl, methamphetamine in potato-stick can

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Columbia man has been charged with felony drug dealing after the Lancaster County Drug Task Force found multiple drugs in a snack container.

Jefferey Warren Shackleford is facing two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl, a count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, and a count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges come after the execution of a search warrant for Shackleford’s home uncovered 87 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of fentanyl, marijuana, scales, packaging materials, and over $8,000 in cash. Police say a majority of the drugs were seized from a “Pik-Nik brand potato-stick can.”

Shackleford is presumed innocent and is being held on $175,000 bail.