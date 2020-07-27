Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction scheduled for Sept. 19

Close up lawyer businessman working or reading lawbook in office workplace for consultant lawyer concept.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force is holding a public auction on September 19 at Lancaster County Park.

Social distancing and masks will be required for the in-person auction of items seized in local drug forfeitures.

A list of items up for bid is expected to be available soon.

The auction will be at the Lancaster County Park Building, 950 Eshelman Mill Road. Gates will open at 8 a.m. and the auction starts at 9 a.m.

All proceeds from the auction will support the Lancaster County Task Force, a team of detectives devoted to stopping illegal drug trafficking across the county.

Top Stories: