Lancaster County Drug Task Force uncovers home-base drug operation on Thursday

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force uncovered an at-home drug operation on Thursday.

Officers confiscated 41 marijuana plants grown in a home on the 4500 block of Klinesville Road. In addition to the plants, authorities found three pounds of dried pot, eight pounds of marijuana gummies, two pounds of THC wax, “magic mushrooms,” and $20,000 in cash.

Lancaster Police arrested Paul Katherman, 47, who faces six felony counts and a misdemeanor.

