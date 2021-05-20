Lancaster County election workers set to count thousands of ballots by hand

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A chance to watch democracy in action, even if it is in slow motion.

Election workers in Lancaster are gearing up to hand-count 14,000 mail-in ballots beginning Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Workers are used to canvassing handfuls of ballots after an election. This time, they have to count thousands because of a printing error that made the ballots impossible to read for the scanning equipment.

“We’re not only allowing that, we’re encouraging poll watchers from the parties and the candidates who want to be here to watch the process. County Commissioner and Election Board Chairman Ray D’Agostino said. “Because it’s that important to us.”

He also said the priority is accuracy, not speed. The process could take at least three days.