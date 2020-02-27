Lancaster County emergency groups to announce safety education plans after fire-related deaths

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A number of emergency groups will hold a press conference addressing their short and long-term fire prevention and life safety goals.

There have been several injuries and five-fire related death this year in Lancaster County. That’s the highest total in the country in 30 years.

Firefighters say fire prevention is not just about having smoke alarms but knowing what to do when you see smoke.

That’s why Lancaster County emergency groups will be holding a news conference at the Public Safety Training Center, to discuss fire prevention in response to the recent tragic fires in the county.

“We have got to do something to address these tragic events! This is five tragic losses of life in a few weeks,” said Todd Kirkpatrick, Director of the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center. “As the fire service, our number one mission is the protection of life, and that must start with fire prevention and education.”

Fire officials will address the issues with some immediate calls to action that include short-term and long-term fire prevention, life safety goals and concepts and address current measures citizens can take.

The conference is Thursday at 4:30 p.m. located at 101 Champ Boulevard in Manheim.