(WHTM) — A Lancaster County man hopes he doesn’t crack under the pressure of the shark tank.

Chet Beiler will pitch the Sharks on his Manheim-based company Over Easy Chicken Coop. He employs Amish carpenters who make coops for backyard chickens. A trend that Chet says has exploded over the pandemic.

But, will the sharks see Chet’s way and fork over some cash?

You can watch the Shark tank episode on Friday, Jan. 28 on abc27