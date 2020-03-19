Lancaster County establishes COVID-19 Law Enforcement Task Force

LANCASTER, Pa, (WHTM) — District Attorney Heather Adams has established a new task force to ensure police services will continue in case there is a staffing shortage that impacts public protections.

The Lancaster County Regional COVID-19 Law Enforcement Task Force is a team of officers with countywide police authority and jurisdiction

The Task Force would activate in the event of a debilitating staffing shortage at a municipal police department.

“This is a measure to ensure all communities in Lancaster County will have police coverage as we all work together through this unprecedented set of circumstances,” District Attorney Adams said Thursday.

Officers on the Task Force would have the power and authority to enforce state laws, and perform attached police functions and duties, anywhere in Lancaster County.

Currently, the Task Force is not active but could soon be activated if the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact public services.

If that happens, the police chief with territorial jurisdiction would have command of the responding officers.

The Task Force agreement was crafted pursuant to the state Municipal Police Jurisdiction Act (MPJA), which addresses jurisdictional borders and police authority.

