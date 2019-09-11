Lancaster County farm releases unique hemp tea

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – ​​​​​​​A Central Pennsylvania farm recently launched its unique hemp iced tea drinks, Chiques Creek Hemp Tea.

Kreider Farms announced the tea is now available regionally for purchase at select retail stores.

The name Chiques Creek was inspired by the local creek that runs through the company headquarters at Kreider Farms in Lancaster County and celebrates the contributions of their ancestors to the hemp industry during colonial times.

The tea is currently available in three flavors made from a blend of hemp seed oil and natural flavoring with no artificial sweeteners. The flavors include the original recipe, passionfruit + mint, and peach + lemon + dandelion.

Chiques Creek Hemp Tea does not contain CBD or THC, as the FDA has not yet approved these additives for food and beverage use. As regulations change, Kreider Farms says they may explore future recipe alterations.

“With the passing of the Farm Bill, consumers are looking for hemp products more and more,” said Khalee Kreider, Marketing/Social Media Specialist at Kreider Farms. “Our delicious new hemp tea honors our agricultural history here in Lancaster County. We’ve found that retailers are rushing to pick up Chiques Creek now that it’s in regular production!”

To learn more about the tea, visit https://www.chiquescreek.com/