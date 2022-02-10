Lancaster County farmer feels the impact of rise of fertilizer prices

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — “Wherever there is a problem, there is an opportunity,” said Abe Barley, owner and partner at Star Rock Farms.

Lancaster County is known for its rich farmlands. With great crops, come great yields, but it can’t happen without one keystone product.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“It’s gone up three times. The price of where they were last year but the bigger thing is getting it. It’s gone up that much and we’re not even guaranteed that we’re going to be able to get the product,” Barley said.

The product is fertilizer.

“It’s just like a human being if you’re out there as an athlete and you need fuel to fuel your body to grow and be strong the plant needs the same thing. A corn crop needs fertilizer to be able to grow,” Barley said.

Abe Barley JR’s farm has been in his family for three generations, it’s not the first or the last time they’ll have to trouble shoot.

“Farmers have to adapt everyday from the time they wake up to the time they go to bed there is always something changing,” he said.

If fertilizer prices don’t drop soon, Barley says people could see the effect in action at their grocery store

when the next crops hit the market.

“Before the pandemic whatever you wanted you could get, now it’s a completely different market,” he said.