Lancaster County father and son sentenced in sexual assault case

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, a father and son from Strasburg were sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to sexual assault charges for incidents involving young children over a ten-year span.

Father Daniel Glick Beiler was sentenced to 10-30 years in prison after pleading guilty to nine felony and six misdemeanor charges including statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

The father’s offenses happened when he was in his mid-30s and again years later at two different Strasburg locations. One victim was 13 and the second was between 14 and 19 at the time.

Son Daniel King Beiler was sentenced to 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault. He’ll have to serve his first four ears on house arrest, follow sex offender conditions 1-30 and complete 200 hours of community service working with other Amish in reducing conduct.

The son’s offenses occurred when he was between 12 and 14 when the victim was between 8- and 10-years-old.