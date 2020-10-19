Lancaster County, federal law enforcement outline plan for election security

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster County officials said this election is likely the most challenging election they’ve ever dealt with.

Lancaster County Commissioner, Josh Parsons made that comment on Monday during a briefing at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center. He joined County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, District Attorney Heather Adams, William McSwain, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pa. to provide an overview of local election planning.

“We want people to be confident in the election and be confident in the results of the election,” McSwain said.

McSwain said federal officails are working with local law enforcement to fight against voter fraud, cyber crimes, and any potential unrest that may happen after the votes are counted.

“Protest is fine of course,” McSwain said. “Exercising your First Ammendment rights is not only fine, but it’s encouraged. It’s part of what makes America what it is, but we draw the line at violence.”

Lancaster County expects to get 120-thousand mail-in ballots this year.

D’Agostino said the goal is to have all of the mail-in ballots counted no later than one day after the election.

D’Agostino said until the counting starts the ballots are secure.

“There’s limited access to where they are being kept,” D’Agostino said. “There is a chain of custody log that’s being kept and monitored on a regular basis.”

Lancaster County officials are also planning for safety against COVID-19. There will be personal protective equipment at all 240 polling locations.

Election complaints can be made here or by calling 1-887-VOTESPA.

You can also call the FBI field office (715) 418-4000, or U.S. Dept. of Justice, Civil Rights Division (800) 253-3931.