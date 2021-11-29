Lancaster County Funeral Director who mishandled corpses sentenced to 3-12 months in prison

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A former Lancaster County Funeral Director has been sentenced to 3-12 months in prison after he was found to have mishandled multiple corpses in December of 2019 and January of 2020.

Andrew Scheid was also sentenced to nine months of house arrest after his jail sentence and five years of probation. He was also ordered to pay $9,456 in restitution and serve 100 hours of community service.

The sentence comes after Scheid was found to have mishandled four bodies when they were found unembalmed and unairconditioned in various states of advanced decomposition in Scheid’s funeral home in Manor Township. Scheid was also found to have falsified information on death certificates for four bodies that were supposed to be cremated, including one where he said the body was cremated when it actually ha not.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

Scheid’s licenses were taken away in January of 2020. He is also barred from working or applying for a license as a funeral director or supervisor.