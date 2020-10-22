Lancaster County health officials preparing for possible fall surge of COVID-19 cases

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – Since October started there have been increases in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Lancaster County. Health officials believe that could signify a surge of cases is on the way.

“We’re concerned in Lancaster County in terms of the amount of social gatherings we’re hearing people are having at their homes or in other venues,” Alice Yoder, Executive Director of Community Health at Penn Medicine, Lancaster General Health, said.

Yoder said officials at Penn Medicine, Lancaster General Health are keeping a close eye on possible community spread of the virus.

“The main thing we need to do going into the fall is to really continue to due diligence with wearing a mask, watching your social distance, and washing hands,” Yoder said.

Statistics could be a point of comfort for those worried about fall surge of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County.

Since the start of the pandemic none of the hospitals in the county have been overrun with COVID-19 patients.

Health officials hope that trend will continue into the fall.

What’s giving health officials confidence is the fact that they’ve been able to track the virus better thanks to testing and a better response to contact tracing efforts.

“We’ve had more success connecting with people,” Yoder said. “There has been a 10% increase since just June to where we are now in contact tracing.”

Contact tracing is seen as a valuable tool to help tracking COVID-19 and containing possible spread.

TOP STORIES