Lancaster County High Schools transition to online learning

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — High Schools in Lancaster County will fully transition to online learning for the remainder of the week.

In a letter sent to parents, administrators say there are five cases of COVID-19 at Warwick High School, and seven at Conestoga Valley High School.

This is the second time this fall Conestoga Valley has gone virtual.

Both high schools say most of their sports and out-of-school activities will continue as scheduled.

