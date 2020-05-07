Lancaster County hires cleaning company to keep long term care facilities disinfected

Manor Township, Pa (WHTM) – Lancaster County officials have contracted with Environmental Hazards Control to help keep long-term care facilities safe.
EHC has done a thorough cleaning of about 10 facilities throughout the county.
Lancaster County officials are using some of the money from the Federal Cares Act to pay for the service.
ABC 27 News followed EHC at one on their sites and will bring you more tonight at 6 p.m.
