Lancaster County hires Public Health Emergency Advisor

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The County of Lancaster hired Edwin A. Hurston as its Public Health Emergency Advisor to serve as the County’s liaison in coordinating and communicating a proportionate response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hurston will assume a key role in collaborating with stakeholders to assist in identifying

a pathway to the resumption of economic and social activities in Lancaster County.

Hurston is a retired Air Force Medical Service Corps Colonel who has held command, leadership and

support roles in numerous military, disaster relief, and humanitarian assistance operations, including, the Japanese Tsunami Relief effort of 2011; the Haiti Earthquake Relief of 2010; the 2001 Anthrax Attack response in Washington DC; the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks; and Tropical Storm Allison in 2001.

He has an extensive background in medical planning operations and readiness, as evidenced in his positions in the U.S. Air Force, which include,Chief of the Air Force Homeland Operations Division; Chief of Medical Operations and Plans for the Air Force District of Washington; and Chief of the Medical Readiness Division of the US Air Forces in Europe, Ramstein AB, Germany.

Lancaster County commissioners say he is a Certified Emergency Manager and holds Masters Degrees in Emergency Management and Business Administration.

“We are thrilled and privileged to have someone with Mr. Hurston’s qualifications to assist the County and stakeholders address two key priorities at this time in the COVID-19 crisis,” stated Commissioner D’Agostino. “First priority, as always, but particularly during this crisis, is to work with our health care system and emergency services to protect and save lives, and second, to help our community reopen the economy in a careful and collaborative fashion so people and families can once again thrive,” he added.

Hurston officially assumed his responsibilities as County Public Health Emergency Advisor on Thursday, April 16.

“I’m pleased to support our county’s response to the COVID-19 emergency and look forward to working with representatives from stakeholder organizations across our community. Collectively, we have much to do and, working together, I am confident that we will make it through these unprecedented times while doing our best to minimize the consequences to county residents,” said Hurston.

Commissioners say Hurston and his family relocated to Lancaster County from the Washington D.C. area six years ago, and he has been enjoying his semi-retirement as a Junior ROTC Instructor for the School District of Lancaster.