Lancaster County K9 assists in big cocaine haul from ship

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – When Customs authorities made one of the largest cocaine busts in U.S. history in a ship in Philadelphia this week, a Lancaster County K9 officer was on the case.

Bear, the K9 officer of the county’s drug task force, was one of numerous police K9s requested to help federal agents search the Swiss-owned MSC Gayane.

The district attorney’s office said there was so much cocaine suspected on the cargo ship, and so many containers to search, that investigators called for assistance from other drug-detecting K9s, including Bear and his handler, Detective Anthony Lombardo.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said more than 15,000 bricks of cocaine were seized, more than 39,500 pounds, with a street value estimated at nearly $1.3 billion.