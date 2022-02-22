LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, the Lancaster County Warm Line launched to supplement the county’s crisis hotline and provide opportunities for individuals to speak with peer specialists.

“Crisis is more for emergency services, and it may not be a true emergency, but they just need to talk with somebody, so the Warm Line gives them that ability,” said Glenn McCarty, director of crisis intervention with Lancaster County Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

The Warm Line is run by Recovery InSight and is staffed by individuals who have lived experience with mental health or substance use challenges. It will provide opportunities to be heard and engage in conversation with peers in Lancaster County, McCarty explained.

The Warm Line will also help support the crisis line by redirecting non-emergency calls. “I would say in the last six months, we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of people who are calling the crisis line,” McCarty said, adding, “Staffing is an issue for us. We don’t have a lot of staff available.”

“It’s not a good process when somebody’s opening up or even talking about little issues that they might have, to have to put them on hold to answer another phone call,” McCarty said. The Warm Line can help provide a space to talk about challenges or ask questions about wellness strategies separate from the crisis hotline.

The Lancaster County Warm Line operates from 2-10 p.m. daily and can be reached at 717-945-9976. Learn more about the Warm Line here.

Those in need of immediate or emergency assistance should call Lancaster County Crisis Intervention at 717-394-2631 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.