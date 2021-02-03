Lancaster County lawyer arrested for alleged threats to kill wife and government officials

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster county Lawyer, who was the longtime Akron borough solicitor, is facing charges following alleged threats to kill his wife and government officials living near Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

Kenelm Shirk, 71, was stopped by Pennsylvania State Police at the Sheetz store located at 8000 Olde Scotland Road, Southampton Township, Franklin County.

Police were advised that Shirk would be “suicide by cop” if he met police along the way.

A perimeter was set around the location and Shirk was taken into custody with no incident before re-entering his vehicle.

Police reports suggest firearms and boxes of ammunition were in plain view in the back of Shirk’s vehicle. Something Shirk says was something he did all the time.

Reports also indicated Shirk was traveling with a briefcase containing thirty rounds of .380 ammunition in magazines, several bankrolls totaling $5,000, and a ‘to-do’ list including items such as guns, ammo, rope, tools among others. Rubber gloves were also found in the briefcase.

Akron officials say they cut ties with Shirk Monday night.