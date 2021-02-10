Lancaster County lawyer indicted for allegedly threatening to kill senators

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County Lawyer who was arrested in January for allegedly threatening to kill his wife and members of the US Senate has been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pa.

Kenelm Shirk, 71, was stopped by Pa. State Police near Shippensburg on Jan. 21 while on his way to Washington D.C. During the stop, police say they found firearms and ammunition while searching his car. Shirk was taken into custody and charged with two counts of making terroristic threats.

Shirk, a Lebanon County resident, pled not guilty to federal charges in his first appearance before Judge Susan Schwab on Tuesday and was detained pending his trial that’s scheduled for April, 5.

Shirk has only been indicted for allegedly threatening to murder Democratic members of the US Senate.

Shirk’s case was investigated by the FBI, the Pa. State Police, the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, the Cornwall Police Department, and the Washington D.C. Capitol Police.