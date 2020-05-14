Lancaster County leaders speak one day before going yellow

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One day ahead of designating the county as ‘yellow’, some leaders remain adamant that Lancaster County is ready to do so.

“What we’re talking about is protecting lives and livelihoods,” Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said.

D’Agostino and Commissioner Josh Parsons, both of whom helped pen a letter to Governor Wolf moving to the yellow phase, said businesses who start to reopen on Friday do so at their own risk.

“Every business is going to have to asses what that means for themselves and they’re going to have do their due diligence of what they choose to do,” Parsons said.

Commissioner Craig Lehman has remained steadfast against Friday as a partial reopening date. Lehman said while the county has agreed to more COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, it won’t be ready by the date his colleagues chose.

“May 15 has no public basis at all,” he said. “It’s encouraging businesses to operate illegally and it’s completely indefensible.”

Lehman said he would agree with Lancaster County moving into the yellow phase on May 22. That date, specifically, because Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health officials said that is when county-wide COVID-19 testing and contact tracing will be in place.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, a supporter of the unsanctioned reopen date, said he would be willing to compromise on the May 22 date because the county is flattening the curve.

“That is far better than waiting until we hit an arbitrary number of 50 cases per 100,000 people,” Smucker said.

“I’m not sure why anyone would think this governor is willing to change by the 22nd,” Parsons said. “He had a bunch of metrics, which I had complained about because they were ever-changing.”

Commissioners said they will not sign a resolution to reinforce the move into the yellow phase and will not force any businesses to open.