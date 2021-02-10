Lancaster County man appears in federal court after US Capitol insurrection

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man that’s been charged in the US Capitol insurrection appeared in federal court on Wednesday.

The Morning Call is reporting that Michael J. Lopatic, Sr. is accused of assaulting police officers, civil disorder, and other charges related to entering and staying on Capitol grounds.

He’s also accused of taking a body camera from an officer during the riot.

When arrested, Lopatic reportedly told FBI agents that he got rid of the camera on his way home to Lancaster County.

Lopatic is currently in prison pending trial.

This is a developing story. Check back with abc27 for more details.