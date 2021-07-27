Lancaster County man arrested for participating in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

(WHTM) — A Lancaster County man is facing multiple charges for his actions during the Capitol riot on January 6.

Samuel Lazar was arrested and charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, obstructions of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

The charges stem from numerous pictures and videos that captured Lazar on Capitol grounds on January 6 where he was seen in a tactical vest and ski goggles. According to the Department of Justice, Lazar was recorded on video spraying what was described as “a chemical irritant” at police.