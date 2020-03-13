Lancaster County man charged after discharging gun at church

UPPER LEACOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — East Lampeter Township Police are charging a Peach Bottom man after they said he discharged his gun while comparing trigger pulls with another member of a church’s security team.

William Mayes is member of the security team at the Worship Center in Upper Leacock Township.

Police said their investigation revealed he exchanged handguns with another security team member in order to dry fire their weapons to compare their trigger pulls. Mayes unintentional discharged a bullet.

This happened in a small office room during the church’s 10 a.m. service on February 9.

There were four other people in the room. Two people were hit by bullet fragment shrapnel when the round ricocheted off the floor.

One man had to get stitches in his cheek and forehead. The other man hurt was hit in the hand but did not have to be treated.

Mayes legally owns the Glock pistol and has a concealed carry permit.

He will be mailed a summon to appear in district court after being charged with simple assault and reckless endangerment.