CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested after he assaulted an officer with his car after being served with a warrant on Wednesday, May 25.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, officers attempted to serve a warrant on Raul Santos of Clay Township for charges associated with domestic assault. Officers were able to locate Santos inside of his vehicle on Agape Drive.

When officers told Santos to exit the vehicle, he refused to do so and drove off, dragging one of the officers for several feet with the vehicle.

Santos then fled the scene at a high rate of speed and then crashed his vehicle into a parked car a few blocks away. Santos then fled the scene on foot. With the help of Ephrata Borough Police, officers searched the area and found Santos under a porch of a nearby house. He was taken into custody without incident.

Aside from the domestic assault charges, he has now been charged with felony aggravated assault on a police officer, as well as fleeing and alluding apprehension. The officer who was assaulted was not injured during the incident and has returned to duty.

Santos was taken into custody at Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post bail of $40,000. He has his preliminary hearing on May 31.



