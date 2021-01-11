Lancaster County man charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlos Almodovar Jr., 26, turned himself in on Jan. 4, 2021, following an investigation conducted by the East Hempfield Township Police Department that revealed Almodovar was having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female.

According to East Hempfield police, “The relationship is alleged to have turned sexual around September 2020 and included acts of sexual intercourse and oral sex on numerous occasions and locations. The investigation also revealed electronic communications between Almodovar and the victim, which substantiated the acts.”

As a result, the Lancaster County District Attorney authorized multiple charges against Almodovar on Dec. 31. These charges include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of a minor, unlawful contact with a minor, and statutory sexual assault.

Following his arraignment, Almodovar was unable to post $500,000 bail and is currently being held at Lancaster County prison.

Anyone with information about Almodovar or the investigation is encouraged to contact Det. Ryan Kelly via phone at (717)-898-3103, ext. 279.