Lancaster County man charged with rape and additional assault charges

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township Police Department in Lancaster County have filed charges of rape and assault against George Pfeiffer, 61, of New Providence for incidents taking place between 1995 and 2002.

Police say during that period Pfeiffer had sexual contact on numerous occasions with two young victims on the 1000 block of Monticello Lane and the 1500 block of Manor Boulevard in Lancaster County.

Pfeiffer is facing charges of Rape, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Statutory Sexual Assault, Indecent Assault, Corruption of Minors and Unlawful Contact with Minors.

Pfeiffer was arraigned and is being held in Lancaster County Prison.