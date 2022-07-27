COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Columbia, Lancaster County was convicted of his fifth DUI charge since 2013 after being stopped for illegally crossing the center lane at 10 a.m. on a Wednesday.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Dung V. Dang was convicted by a jury on Thursday, July 14, 2022. of a DUI -high rate alcohol, DUI – general impairment, and three summary offenses for his conduct on Sept. 30, 2020. The two DUI convictions are both third-degree felonies.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The release states that a state trooper witnessed Dang, driving a white BMW, illegally pass another vehicle in the center lane on Lincoln Highway East near the intersection of McIlvaine Road in Paradise Township.

As the trooper continued to conduct a traffic stop on Dang, he parked in a nearby apartment complex and walked into the apartment complex’s breezeway. The state trooper ran the registration and then left the scene to complete his other assignment.

The registration came back to Dang, but to a Philadelphia address. The trooper realized that Dang was trying to avoid him. The trooper turned around to head back to the apartment complex but found Dang walking on the shoulder of Lincoln Highway East, about 300 feet from where the BMW was parked.



Dang also admitted to consuming two drinks. Officers smelled alcohol on his breath and observed his eyes to be bloodshot and glassy. He was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.152%, which is almost twice the legal limit of 0.08%

The jury who convicted Dang came back with a verdict after 25 minutes of deliberation.

Dang could face up to seven years in prison, as well as a $10,000 fine on the conviction.

Dang’s $25,000 cash bail was modified to $100,000 cash after the conviction and he is being held in Lancaster County Prison.