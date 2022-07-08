COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Columbia, Lancaster County, man was sentenced to 7-16 years in prison after an April 2021 robbery and high-speed chase.

Around 3 a.m. on April 18, 2021, East Lampeter Township Police pursued a black Volkswagen Jetta traveling above 100 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour section of Lincoln Highway East, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office reports. The car traveled into Strasburg Borough. The vehicle was registered to 29-year-old Joel White.

White stopped in the parking lot of The Willows at Historic Strasburg, got out of his vehicle, and fled on foot. When police approached the car, they noticed a large knife sheath in plain view inside the vehicle.

The district attorney says White then broke into a home, threatened a resident with a knife, and took their blue Honda CRV, per an emergency call from the victim. The victim called emergency dispatch around 3:11 a.m. and reported that a tall, white man with a knife broke into their home and threatened to harm them if they didn’t give him their vehicle.

East Lampeter Township and Pennsylvania police located the blue CRV and turned on their emergency lights and sirens as White drove north on State Road 0896.

White was driving around 120 miles per hour and swerving into oncoming traffic lanes, the district attorney’s office says. White drove through red lights and almost hit multiple other vehicles before police executed a PIT (precision immobilization/pursuit intervention technique) maneuver and took White into custody on Old Philadelphia Pike.

A police search found the knife, a hypodermic needle, methamphetamine, 19 Buprenorphine, and Naloxone sublingual films. White admitted to police that he used methamphetamine.

“It’s a miracle that no one was killed as a result of the defendant’s actions,” prosecuting Assistant District Attorney Christie Wilson said during a court proceeding. “He drove at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour under the influence of methamphetamine, while fleeing from the police…He put countless lives in danger that night.”

White pleaded guilty to six felonies and seven misdemeanors in March 2022 and was sentenced on July 5, 2022. In addition to prison time, he was also sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay $19,504 in restitution and have no further contact with the victims.

His charges include burglary, robbery, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, terroristic threats, simple assault, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and more.