Lancaster County misprinted ballots likely to delay election results

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A simple printing error could end up delaying Lancaster County’s election results for at least a week.

Multi-sheet ballots that were supposed to be as easy as 1-2-3, read 1-3-2. Thankfully, the machines that read the ballots caught the problem and no votes have been counted incorrectly.

Christa Miller is the chief clerk and registrar for the county’s Board of Elections and she says she’s doing her best to look on the bright side.

“Everyone’s concerned are scanners working? Clearly ours are working,” Miller said. “We didn’t find out in the best source. But it is nice to know that they’re working. They’re fine, and the hardware, and the same thing out at the polls. We’ve not heard any issues out there. It’s just been unfortunately the ones here.”

The mail-in ballots and those cast at election day polling places are pretty similar so why is one set of ballots ok while the other isn’t?

As it turns out, the ballots were printed by different companies. The errant ballots were made by Michigan Election Systems and this is the third mistake that the contractor has made with Lancaster County ballots this primary election.

Miller says she and other County leaders were already mad, now they’re furious.

Even worse, it could take a week before we know election results from Lancaster County.