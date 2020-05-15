Lancaster County moving to yellow phase without Governor’s approval

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County Commissioners are moving ahead with their plan to move into the yellow phase without the governor’s approval.

The Republican Commissioners are allowing businesses to reopen as long as CDC guidelines are followed. But they do warn those who choose to open are doing so at their own risk.

“Every business is going to have to asses what that means for themselves and they’re going to have do their due diligence of what they choose to do,” Commissioner Josh Parsons said.

Commissioners said they will not sign a resolution to reinforce the move into the yellow phase and will not force any businesses to open.

It’s not known which businesses will choose to reopen.

Similarly, Lebanon County Commissioners will vote May 15, on whether to move to the yellow phase

despite the governor’s orders.

Top Stories:

Fatal crash in West Manchester Township

Summer-like today with an evening storm, mainly dry for the weekend

President Trump visits distribution center, speaks on Pennsylvania closure: ‘No you can’t do that’