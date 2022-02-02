Lancaster County nature center reopening with new addition

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — After closing for two years due to pandemic protocols and creative construction, the Middle Creek visitor center is back and open for business. Notably, with a new museum.

“It’s just going to be a nice hub for us to educate people about why conservation. How it developed. How it’s important now and how it will continue to be important in the future,” said Lauren Ferreri, visitor and biological manager at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

With interactive exhibits and an indoor bird watching area, they’re set to go for the season.

“The fact that people come to Middle Creek, which is perfectly nestled in the middle of nowhere and come all this way is really an awesome thing,” Ferreri said.

It might be quiet now, but in a couple of weeks, it’ll be a different panorama.

“When the snow geese come, so do the people,” Ferreri said.

People from all over will flock here to see the massive migration.

“They’re out there and they just cannot believe what’s happening, because where else can you go where you see 200-thousand individual wildlife flying above you at once,” Ferreri said.

Ferreri has some advice on getting the best view, but there is a catch.

“The best thing to see is when the snow geese leave in the morning which happens around sunrise,” Ferreri added.

This year, the migration is happening a little later than usual, so Ferreri recommends keeping an ear out and your eyes up.