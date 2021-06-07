Lancaster County nearing the end of counting ballots

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — After an extended deadline and a month-long count, Lancaster County election officials say the end is near.

As of late Monday afternoon, more than 80% of write-in votes for the May primary have been counted. There were more than 27,000 to count after three separate issues with the election, related to the company that printed the county’s mail-in ballots.

“Municipal primaries are generally a fairly sleepy election and pretty low key,” Chief Election Clerk Christa Miller said. “We’ve had a little bit of the opposite of that in Lancaster this time, so yes, we’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Miller says the remaining votes to be counted aren’t likely to impact the outcomes of any races. They plan to finish by Thursday.