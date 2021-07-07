Lancaster County non-profit expands services for human tracking survivors

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The North Star Initiative, a Lancaster County non-profit, will soon be expanding its services to survivors of human trafficking.

The non-profit received a check for $61,000 from the Elevate Investing Group and Win This Fight, Stop Human Trafficking Now. The money will go toward a capital campaign where they will be able to build a new facility to help women further their education and get counseling.

“It’s so easy to think that it happens far away and that it’s rare. Not so. Worldwide, there are 40 million people who are being trafficked,” Mitzi Perdue, president and founder of Win This Fight, Stop Human Trafficking Now, said.

The North Star Initiative also provides survivors with 24/7 care, along with medical and psychological treatment, drug and alcohol services and career-building opportunities.