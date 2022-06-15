LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County DUI Top Gun Awards took place Tuesday, June 14 as part of the 30th Annual DUI Awareness Conference presented by the DUI Council of Lancaster County.

“DUI law enforcement has a tremendous impact in keeping drivers, pedestrians, and all Lancaster County residents safe,” Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said. “The work of these officers not only acts as a deterrence to those who contemplate driving while impaired but also prevents potentially dangerous situations before they happen.”

Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office Chief of Appeals and Legal Services Ande Gonzalez gave the awards to eight Lancaster County law enforcement officers.

East Lampeter Township police officer Samuel Sanger had the most DUI arrests with 44 followed by New Holland police officer Brett Reifsnyder with 33 and East Cocalico Township police officer Logan High with 19.

Other officers who received recognition

Northwest Regional Police Officer Brad Redinger

Lititz Borough Police Officer Tyler Weinoldt

Manor Township Police Officer Clay Smoker

Elizabethtown Police Detective Edward Wengiel

West Hempfield Police Officer Michael Murray

The DUI Victims Moving Memorial was present at the event; the memorial displays and honors the names of more than 2,000 victims who lost their lives due to an impaired drivers.