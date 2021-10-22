Lancaster County officials wear purple for Domestic Violence Awareness month

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, but the issue is not confined to just one month for Lancaster County officials who dedicated Friday, Oct. 22, to wearing purple, honoring advocates, and lives lost, as well as, showing solidarity with victims.

But, it is not just a Lancaster thing. People from all over have been posting on social media.

“It’s tough. It’s confidential. It feels like it is just us. So I think that when we see these shows of support online, it really lifts people’s spirits and makes us believe everyone is with us,” Christine Gilfillan, director of Domestic Violence Services, Lancaster County, said.

One in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, but advocates say it doesn’t have to be that way. To read more on how to take control back, click here.