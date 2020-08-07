Lancaster County open for tourism, looking to rebound

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County’s tourism center is back open!
Discover Lancaster also just received $800,000 in federal money to help promote tourism. That funding will be used to help facilitate the message that Lancaster County is ideal for a road trip during the pandemic.
Lancaster typically draws in nearly $3 billion annually from tourism.
