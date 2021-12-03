Lancaster County organization delivering holiday meals to residents in need

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Project for the Needy (LCPN) will be holding its 35th annual Christmas meal distribution this month. On Dec. 18, 170 volunteers will distribute approximately 2,350 meals to residents around Lancaster County.

Families in the county can register to receive a meal box by calling 211 by Friday, Dec. 10. In Lancaster and Columbia, volunteers will deliver the meal boxes directly to residents who have registered. Pick-up locations have been arranged for other areas around the county.

LCPN used to distribute all the meals via pick-up at Clipper Magazine Stadium, but the COVID-19 pandemic inspired a change to delivery last year, and LCPN chairman Tom Fasnacht says the switch is here to stay.

“For the recipients, they would have to stand out in the cold and wait for a couple hours until we actually got everything boxed up, and now all they have to do is call in and it gets delivered right to their house,” Fasnacht said.

The meal boxes include a turkey, potatoes, bread, corn, and “everything else to make a complete holiday meal,” Fasnacht said. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, LCPN will have distributed almost 3,000 food boxes this holiday season.

Fasnacht said community need decreased a bit toward the beginning of the pandemic due to government aid that was available, but it is starting to pick back up again as that aid fizzles and prices rise. One common COVID trend that LCPN hasn’t experienced, though, is a labor — or in this case, volunteer — shortage.

“I always get more volunteers than really what I can use,” Fasnacht said. “We live in a generous community with a lot of giving people.”

LCPN’s main mission is to make sure no one needs to go hungry over Thanksgiving and Christmas. Learn more about the organization and support its efforts here.