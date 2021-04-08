Lancaster County Outdoors Show underway at Clipper Magazine Stadium

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Outdoors Show is underway at Clipper Magazine Stadium — a sign that some things are returning to normal.

Events like this have been all but nonexistent since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Barnstormers are hosting the event, and plan to hold even more this summer.

“Exciting to get people back out to events? Absolutely, 100%, very excited to have events startup at the stadium,” said Matt LeBlanc, director of sponsorships, Lancaster Barnstormers.

The outdoor show runs through Sunday, April 11.