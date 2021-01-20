Lancaster County police department supplies body cameras for officers

EAST COCALICO, Pa. (WHTM) — More police officers in the Midstate are not wearing body cameras.

The East Cocalico Township Police Department in Lancaster County recently got 16 of the cameras, one for each of their officers.

The Department says they were able to pay for the cameras thanks in large part to a donation from the family of Officer Brennan Leed who died in a motorcycle crash last year.

“The donation, they asked us to use it for something to honor him. And we thought … Brennan was very into technology and the community. The community meant a tremendous amount to him,” said Chief Darrick Keppley of the East Cocalico Township PD.

The video from the cameras will be uploaded every time an officer gets into a car or charges their camera.