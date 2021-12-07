Lancaster County prepping emergency shelters for winter weather

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County’s network of overnight emergency shelters has officially shifted into winter mode.

They are doing so ahead of a sharp change in weather. All that means is that they’re expanding shelter capacity especially on days when it gets below freezing temperatures. While the county offers beds all year round, they are adding seventy extra beds countywide for the winter months. One of those shelters is Ebenezer Baptist Church in Lancaster.

“The Shelter expansions for winter, it’s really about getting people cared for the best that we can. We believe that everybody should be cared for, as many people that we can connect with. That’s what’s important about these typed of programs,” Lancaster County Homeless Coalition Executive Director, Jennifer Koppel said.

There are two additional sites opening for the winter months. One in Elizabethtown and one in Ephrata