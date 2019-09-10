Lancaster County Prison getting week-long search

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Visits have been suspended at Lancaster County Prison this week while all 790 inmates are strip-searched and authorities thoroughly check each and every cell.

The clean sweep of the prison is aimed at cracking down on contraband.

“It’s our job not to become complacent and keep the environment safe for our staff, our inmates, and for the overall community,” Warden Cheryl Steberger said.

“We’re looking for anything that can harm an officer, anything that’s out of the way it’s supposed to be,” said Ken Geib, commander of the prison’s Corrections Emergency Response Team.

Some inmates will go through new body scanners. It’s the first shakedown of the prison in more than two decades and the first since the prison acquired the scanners earlier this year.

“We’re taking this seriously. We’re not going to stop,” Steberger said. “It’s not going to be over once we’re done these shakedowns.”

Also new this time is a tool that can detect small pieces of metal.

Steberger said only so-called nuisance contraband has been found so far.

“Pens that aren’t permitted in the facility, tattoo needles, and some of our radios that were inappropriately taken apart, that we permit the inmates to have,” she said.