Lancaster County Prison inmate and employee test positive for COVID-19

Lancaster

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
lancaster_county_prison_335112

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Chief Clerk Lawrence George says Lancaster County discovered on Wednesday that an inmate tested positive for coronavirus, in addition to a prison employee.

Before being committed to prison earlier in the week, the person was apparently experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms and eventually tested at a local health care facility.

Once in prison, the inmate was placed in quarantine and away from other inmates. The person wore a glove and mask anytime outside of their cell, while all prison staff near the inmate wore PPE.

A second prison employee was also confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. That person has been placed on paid administrative leave and has been asked to self-quarantine. Any worker who was in close contact with that employee has also been placed on leave.

George says the county now has four employees positive for the COVID-19, two of whom are employed by the prison, one by the District Attorney’s Office located at the Courthouse, and one by Behavioral Health & Developmental Services operating out of 150 North Queen Street.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss