Lancaster County Prison inmate and employee test positive for COVID-19

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Chief Clerk Lawrence George says Lancaster County discovered on Wednesday that an inmate tested positive for coronavirus, in addition to a prison employee.

Before being committed to prison earlier in the week, the person was apparently experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms and eventually tested at a local health care facility.

Once in prison, the inmate was placed in quarantine and away from other inmates. The person wore a glove and mask anytime outside of their cell, while all prison staff near the inmate wore PPE.

A second prison employee was also confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. That person has been placed on paid administrative leave and has been asked to self-quarantine. Any worker who was in close contact with that employee has also been placed on leave.

George says the county now has four employees positive for the COVID-19, two of whom are employed by the prison, one by the District Attorney’s Office located at the Courthouse, and one by Behavioral Health & Developmental Services operating out of 150 North Queen Street.