Lancaster County Prison inmate dies after found hanging in cell

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An inmate at the Lancaster County Prison died after he was found hanging and unresponsive during a routine check of his cell Friday night.

Justin Alcholz, 30, died at Lancaster General Hospital Saturday afternoon according to Lancaster County Commissioners.

Officials say Lancaster City Fire personnel and EMS personnel conducted lifesaving efforts on Alcholz and transported him to Lancaster General Hospital for further care.

Alcholz was admitted to the prison on July 11, 2020. He had a State Parole Detainer, and charges for

Possession With Intent to Deliver, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Fleeing, Flight To Avoid Apprehension, Reckless Driving, and summary offenses.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is conducting an investigation.

