Lancaster County Prison inmate dies from COVID-19

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County Prison inmate has died as a result of COVID-19. Richard Young was incarcerated on Aug. 21, and began reporting COVID-19 symptoms on Sept. 1.

66-year-old Young was incarcerated for burglary, theft, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest. He was hospitalized five days after contracting COVID-19 and died on Oct. 22.

TOP STORIES