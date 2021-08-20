Lancaster County Prison sees spike in COVID cases

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Prison is on alert. As Covid-19 cases go up, so does the concern. There are now 67 confirmed positive cases, including four new ones just this morning. The warden says that number could very well go up.

“I would not be surprised if it got a little worse before it gets better and my staff is working incredible hours in the heat and getting it done and they’ve been getting it done throughout the pandemic,” Cheryl Steberger, Lancaster County Prison Warden said.

But what they’re seeing is not surprising at all. More breakthrough infections are happening across the Midstate and nationwide. A new reality the warden underscored.

“We continue testing and we’re going to keep doing that. We’re seeing a lot of the positive cases that are from those individuals that already have already been vaccinated,” Cheryl Steberger said.

For now, the prison has reimplemented mitigation measures and says it’s doing everything it can to keep inmates safe. That means isolation units for those who test positive and universal mask-wearing.

“We’re not running contact visitation for our inmates. Our inmate programs have been limited. We’re taking the temperature when you come into the building either as you come in as a visitor, lawyer or attorney type or as an inmate,” Steberger added.

Warden Steberger says she’s optimistic that the mitigation efforts they have put into place will work.