LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The COVID-19 testing center at Lancaster County Public Safety Center is closed until 12 PM Tuesday, Feb. 2, due to the impending snow forecast.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Suburban Pavilion will be closing at 3 PM Monday, and the Downtown Pavilion COVID-19 Testing Site is closing at 2 PM on Monday.

