Lancaster County raises Juneteenth flag at city hall in honor of federal holiday

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster commemorates Juneteenth by raising a flag at City Hall on Friday, June 18.

The Juneteenth flag was created in 1997, but has changed throughout the years. It has a white star with a starburst outline on a red and blue background. Officials say raising the flag will help people reflect on the holiday and Black history.

“We have not made it yet, we have not reached the full potential of we shall be, but I thank God we are not what we used to be,” Gerald Simmons, Pastor of Faith Tabernacle Church.

The flag will remain up and flying until Sunday, June 20.