Lancaster County receives state grant to continue clean water conservation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County got additional funding on Thursday to continue its conservation efforts.

The county will spend the money on projects to protect the Chesapeake Bay. This year, the county made improvements to over 17 miles of streams that feed the bay.

“Over the last few years, things have really ramped up, that we have scaled the kind of implementation and kind of projects we’ve been doing. Everyone is working towards one goal. And that is clean and clear by 2040 and that addresses all kinds of landowners’ needs, community benefits, climate resiliency,” Allyson Gibson of Lancaster Clean Water Partners said.

Some of the improvement includes adding a buffer to the banks of streams to reduce pollution runoff.