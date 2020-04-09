Lancaster County releases interactive map tracking COVID-19 deaths

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County now has an interactive map that tracks municipalities where residents have died from coronavirus.

The map shows hot zones in red for municipalities where fatalities have climbed over 10.

“The more information you have available to decision-makers, the better,” Commissioner Josh Parsons said. “Obviously we’re seeing cases go up in Lancaster County, we’re seeing deaths go up in Lancaster County. We want to know where those are.”

The information on the website comes from the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The site updates more frequently than the Pennsylvania Department of Health because of the lag when the state receives and updates information.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Manheim Township has the most deaths.

“Our team has been working on it and is continuing to work on it all day everyday,” Parsons said.

The map does not offer a breakdown of cases where patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 but Parsons said that information could be coming soon.

“We’ve been requesting that information from the state,” he said. “We think it’s important to have, as do other counties, so I think there is some movement at the state and we’re hopeful to have that information soon.”